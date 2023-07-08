Giles Automotive Donates Bullet Proof Vests to Turkey Creek Police Department

At least 17 mass shootings were recorded across the country over the Fourth of July weekend, where 18 people died according to Gun Violence Archive data.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the community supports the police to protect us from the violence.

Four people died in Louisiana alone, from mass shootings over the Fourth of July weekend.

Chief of Turkey Creek Police Brittany Guillory says, “It’s just a number of different things going on right now, not just 4th of July, but just everything in general. People are having hard times right now.”

The holiday shooting in Shreveport marks the 17th mass shooting reported and police say they need help to combat it.

Giles Auto Chairman Bob Giles says, “For them to have the proper body armor, I believe, helps them be more confident in what they do and helps them do a better job of protecting us.”

That’s why Giles Automotive donated six bullet proof vests to Turkey Creek Police.

Guillory says, “He has no idea how much he’s helped us out. It really means a lot to know that there’s people out there that do still care for law enforcement.”

News Reporter Keisha Swafford says, “Because of new technology, these new vests are lighter in weight. They’re more effective and they can breathe better in the summer.”

Giles says, “And I know that probably one day I’m going to get a call from one of these agencies telling me that one of their officers was shot at and hit and that he’s alive today because of the body armor we donated.”

Since 2016, Giles has donated over 150 bullet proof vests to local law enforcement.

Giles Automotive also donates to the Hunters for the Hungry to help feed families across Louisiana.