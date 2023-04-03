Giles Automotive and Subaru of America will present a $30,000 donation to Dreams Come True of Louisiana, an organization dedicated to making dreams a reality for Louisiana children with life-threatening illnesses. A press conference will be held on Tuesday, April 11TH at 11AM at Giles Subaru, located at 6141 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

The contribution is a part of The Subaru Share the Love Event and is made annually by Giles and Subaru. Since 2008, during the last months of the year Subaru of America donates a dollar amount per vehicles sold or leased by their dealers to charities from the local communities as well as major charitable organizations across the country. Giles Automotive chooses to duplicate the amount given by Subaru, and each year a donation is made to Dreams Come True of Louisiana. The largest donation ever will be made this year in the amount of $30,000.

Bob Giles, Chairman of Giles Automotive and Community Leader, stated, “The Giles Automotive Family and I put the utmost significance on giving back. I always encourage everyone to get out there and Give Back to their community in any way possible.”

Going above and beyond, supporting causes, and providing excellent service is a promise from Giles Automotive and Subaru of America. The Subaru Love Promise is a pledge to make a positive impact in the world and our neighborhoods, and Subaru encourages all of their retailers throughout the country to do just that. Giles Automotive is a dedicated participant in The Love Promise and have even developed their own campaign, Giles Gives Back.

Ms. Becky Prejean, Executive Director of Dreams Come True of Louisiana, commented, “We are so blessed to have both companies contribute to our organization. The support the Dream Kids receive from this generosity is unmeasurable.”

Ryan LeBlanc, President of Giles Automotive, had this to say, “Becky and everyone else working with Dreams Come True are incredible people giving incredible gifts to children. They more than deserve every dollar in support we can give.”

Donations to Dreams Come True of Louisiana can be made by visiting dctofla.com and gilesgivesback.com. To learn more about Giles Automotive Group’s contribution to Dreams Come True of Louisiana or other causes supported by Giles Gives Back visit gilesgivesback.com or gilesauto.com.