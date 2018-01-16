GET FIT!
Health and Wellness Fair
Alexandria Mall GET FIT! Health and Wellness Fair. Local experts and wellness professionals providing FREE health information. FUN awareness walk for MS. Enter to WIN retailer gift cards during the event!
Local experts and wellness professionals providing FREE
Cholesterol & Blood Glucose Screenings
CPR Demonstration
Experienced Fitness Consultations
– Enter-to-Win $100 in retailer gift cards! –
Click HERE for MS fun walk information and registration.
Saturday January 20, 2018
1:00PM – 3:00PM
Alexandria Mall Center Court
Phone: (318) 619-2742