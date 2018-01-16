Health and Wellness Fair

Alexandria Mall GET FIT! Health and Wellness Fair. Local experts and wellness professionals providing FREE health information. FUN awareness walk for MS. Enter to WIN retailer gift cards during the event!

Local experts and wellness professionals providing FREE

Cholesterol & Blood Glucose Screenings

CPR Demonstration

Experienced Fitness Consultations

– Enter-to-Win $100 in retailer gift cards! –

Click HERE for MS fun walk information and registration.

Alexandria Mall Center Court

Phone: (318) 619-2742