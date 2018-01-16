Community News Events 

GET FIT!

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Health and Wellness Fair

Alexandria Mall GET FIT! Health and Wellness Fair. Local experts and wellness professionals providing FREE health information. FUN awareness walk for MS. Enter to WIN retailer gift cards during the event!

Local experts and wellness professionals providing FREE

Cholesterol & Blood Glucose Screenings
CPR Demonstration
Experienced Fitness Consultations
– Enter-to-Win $100 in retailer gift cards! –

Click HERE for MS fun walk information and registration.

Saturday January 20, 2018
 1:00PM3:00PM
Alexandria Mall Center Court
Phone: (318) 619-2742
https://www.alexandriamall.com/events/get-fit

 

You May Also Like

Lake Charles Announces Plans for Red White Blue & You

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Lake Charles Announces Plans for Red White Blue & You

State Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on State Sales Tax Holiday This Weekend

Millwright Training Course Being Offered in Jena

KLAX TV, ABC 31 2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *