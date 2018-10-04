Gerber Baby Photo Contest

On Oct. 1, Gerber announced the launch of its 9th annual Photo Search contest.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 20, parents or legal guardians of children from birth to four years old are encouraged to post a favorite, recent photo of their little one on Instagram using #GerberPhotoSearch2018 for a chance to have their child serve as an adorable ambassador for the brand.

The winner will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and the family will win the ultimate grand prize of $50,000.

To enter the photo search, upload and post your little one with #GerberPhotoSearch2018 on Instagram. For official rules, visit Gerber.com/photo-search-2018.