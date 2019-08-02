Georgetown man arrested after fatal crash on Monday

The investigation into the deadly crash that killed a toddler and two adults on Monday has led to an arrest.

33 year old Joseph Pardue, who was driving an 18 wheeler involved in the crash, has been arrested and charged with 3 counts of negligent homicide, negligent injuring, reckless operation and unsafe vehicle.

Further examination of the other vehicle involved has determined that the toddler killed in the crash was, in fact, restrained in a child safety seat.

The two adults that were killed, 45 year old Vicki Sears and 24 year old Brittney Martin, were not wearing seat-belts at the time of the crash along with the 17 year old juvenile driver who sustained moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.