Generals stay undefeated in RRAC play behind the stellar shooting performance

Alexandria, La, — The Generals scored 60 points in the second half to cruise past the Texas College Steers, 117-92, on Thursday night in Red River Athletic Conference action.

W-L Team 1 2 3 (8-13, 2-8 RRAC) Texas College (Tex.) 42 50 92 (18-4, 10-0 RRAC) (11) LSU Alexandria (La.) 52 65 117

How it Happend:

The Generals jumped out to an early lead thanks to a 17-0 run to start the game.

Despite the early dominance the Steers chipped away and cut the lead down to single digits right before the end of the half, but the Generals stretched it back to a double digit deficit before the half came to a close.

The Steers came out swinging in the second half, but they would never bring it closer than an eight-point game.

The Generals provided some late game entertainment with a couple of highlight reel dunks from Nashaun Ellis and Montrey Thomas, Jr. to close it out.

Other Notes:

Jordan Adebutu led the Generals in the scoring column with 27 points.

Jaewon Williams showed that scoring inside the paint would be no easy task with his three blocks

JR Adams provided the spark off the bench with 23 points.

What’s Being Said:

“We showed glimpses of being special tonight. We respect Texas College even though the record doesn’t match the energy they play with. Coach Norfleet gets the most out of his guys, we’ve got to continue to do the same, I think we can even get more out of ours. 117 points is probably the season high for us this year, if we can guard the way we score this team could make a serious run. We exceed our average of three pointers made with the 17 threes we hit tonight. I told our assistant coaches today at practice that we need to put up a new net tomorrow, I think we’re about to literally shoot it down from three, it was very loose and guys seemed relaxed so it gave me a good feeling for tonight.” – Head Coach Larry Cordaro

Up Next: