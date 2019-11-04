Generals push past (RV) Dillard in Sunday showcase

Alexandria, La. – The #6 LSUA men’s basketball team refused to let (RV) Dillard take advantage of a late first half run, and used a 15-2 run early in the second half to pull away from the Bleu Devils for a 99-84 win Sunday afternoon at The Fort.

W-L TEAM 1 2 F 3-2 (RV) Dillard (La) 44 40 84 2-0 #6 LSU Alexandria (La.) 47 52 99

How It Happened:

The Generals really threatened to put the game away early, using an 18-4 run to take a 17-point lead with just less than four minutes remaining in the first half as Jordan Adebutu drained a three-pointer to give LSUA a 43-26 lead. But Dillard closed the half strong, using a 17-2 run to cut the Generals lead all the way down to just two points at 45-43 before LSUA took a 47-44 lead into the halftime locker room. Out of the break, LSUA got the lead up to eight points on an Emanuel Thompson lay-up that made it 52-44. But another Dillard run got the Bleu Devils back to within just a single point on a put back that made the score 52-51. That’s when the Generals went back to work, going on the aforementioned 15-2 run to open the lead back up to 14 points at 67-53 on a Trent Brinkley bucket with less than 13:30 remaining in the contest. LSUA pushed the lead up to as much as 18 points on a Chris Vickers three with 5:30 remaining that made the score 86-68 and the Generals maintained from there to close out the win.

Coach’s Take:

“I was proud of our effort right out of the gate again,” said LSUA head coach Larry Cordaro, “we came out energized and ready to play. Our players put so much work into this all year long and it’s nice to see their hard work pay off and seeing them play well together. While we played well, I still don’t believe we’ve put a full game together yet, and we’re going to need to continue to improve as we head out on the road for the first time and continue to face stiff competition. I like the direction our team is heading but we have to continue to improve and mesh together daily. I’d also like to thank our fans who came out on this Sunday and helped black out The Fort and continue to make it one of the hardest places to come and play.”

Other Key Statistics:

Sr. F Chris Vickers led a balanced Generals attack with 17 points, including three made three-pointers, and nine rebounds.

Sr. F Julian Torres and Sr. G/F Emanuel Thompson both finished with 14 points. Torres was six of seven from the field, including a three pointer. Thompson was five of seven with two makes from long range.

Jr. G Brandon Ellis went four of seven for 13 points, including two made three-pointers. He added five rebounds and three assists.

Sr. G Montrey Thomas, Jr., playing against his former team, went three of five with 12 points, three assists, and five rebounds.

Sr. F Trent Brinkley was four of five with a three and finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Generals hit on 54.1% (33/61) of their shots in the win, including 44.8% (13/29) from above the three-point arc.

Dillard was held to just 34.2% shooting in the second half and finished with a 42.3% (30/71) shooting percentage. The Bleu Devils also hit on 36.4% (12/33) of their three-point attempts.

Next Game:

The #6 Generals (2-0) continue their tough early season schedule, heading out on the road for the first time to take part in the Fresh Start Talladega College Classic, hosted by Talladega College. The first game of the Classic will see the Generals take on (RV) Central Baptist College in a rematch of last season’s NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament First Round game, an 81-74 Generals win. Tip off between the Generals and Mustangs (2-0) is set for 5:00 P.M. at Talladega College’s Callanan Gymnasium.