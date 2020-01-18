Generals overcome 15 point deficit to beat their 4th top 10 team

Alexandria, La — The Generals ride a 19-2 run to finish the comeback and now stand alone at the top of the RRAC with a perfect 7-0 record.

W-L Team 1 2 F (15-3, 5-2 RRAC) (6) LSU Shreveport 44 46 90 (15-4, 7-0 RRAC) (12) LSU Alexandria 43 50 93

How it happened:

Brandon Ellis came out on fire hitting 3 threes from a couple steps behind the line.

The Generals had a very up and down first half trailing by as much as 10 but cutting that to 1 right before the half.

When the Generals found themselves behind 15 with 7:03 it seemed as if that could’ve been the game right there.

Luckily, the Generals found life in Montrey Thomas as he scored two quick buckets and forced a turnover sparking there amazing run.

The Pilots game-tying bucket was just off and the Generals breathed a huge sigh of relief as they held on to beat their biggest rival.

Other notes:

Vickers lead all Generals with 11 boards

Ellis nearly dropping the double double with 21 points and 9 assists

Vickers and Thomas also chipped in 2 steals

What’s being said:

” Tonight was a really fun one in The Fort. Shreveport made us work for it by putting us in a desperate defensive positions. This might have been the best we have finished a game at home. I told Brandon Ellis to get others going and in return that would get him going and he lead us in points and assists. Chris Vickers stepped up in a big way getting two charges in the clutch to help us pull away. Neither team backed down and went at it until the very end. It was just a hard fought battle between two teams that can make a national championship run.” – Head Coach Larry Cordaro

Up Next: