Generals overcome 15 point deficit to beat their 4th top 10 team
Alexandria, La — The Generals ride a 19-2 run to finish the comeback and now stand alone at the top of the RRAC with a perfect 7-0 record.
|W-L
|Team
|1
|2
|F
|(15-3, 5-2 RRAC)
|(6) LSU Shreveport
|44
|46
|90
|(15-4, 7-0 RRAC)
|(12) LSU Alexandria
|43
|50
|93
How it happened:
- Brandon Ellis came out on fire hitting 3 threes from a couple steps behind the line.
- The Generals had a very up and down first half trailing by as much as 10 but cutting that to 1 right before the half.
- When the Generals found themselves behind 15 with 7:03 it seemed as if that could’ve been the game right there.
- Luckily, the Generals found life in Montrey Thomas as he scored two quick buckets and forced a turnover sparking there amazing run.
- The Pilots game-tying bucket was just off and the Generals breathed a huge sigh of relief as they held on to beat their biggest rival.
Other notes:
- Vickers lead all Generals with 11 boards
- Ellis nearly dropping the double double with 21 points and 9 assists
- Vickers and Thomas also chipped in 2 steals
What’s being said:
- ” Tonight was a really fun one in The Fort. Shreveport made us work for it by putting us in a desperate defensive positions. This might have been the best we have finished a game at home. I told Brandon Ellis to get others going and in return that would get him going and he lead us in points and assists. Chris Vickers stepped up in a big way getting two charges in the clutch to help us pull away. Neither team backed down and went at it until the very end. It was just a hard fought battle between two teams that can make a national championship run.” – Head Coach Larry Cordaro
Up Next:
- Thursday, January, 23 | Paul Quinn | Dallas, Tx