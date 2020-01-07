Generals offense is on point to finish sweep of Xavier

Alexandria, La. – The (RV) LSUA women’s basketball team had its offense flowing from start to finish of Saturday’s game against (RV) Xavier, hitting better than 55% in both halves to roll to a wire-to-wire win over the Gold Nuggets 102-75 at The Fort.

W-L TEAM 1 2 3 4 F 9-6 (RV) Xavier (La.) 19 19 23 14 75 7-4 (RV) LSU Alexandria (La.) 30 21 26 25 102

How It Happened:

The Generals enjoyed a lead before tip-off as a bench technical was called against Xavier, and Kelsey Thaxton hit the two technical free throws before one second had ticked off the clock. The game’s only tie came just more than two minutes into the contest at 4-4, but a Ciera Daniels three-pointer on LSUA’s ensuing possession started the Generals on a 15-4 run to get the lead to double-digits as another pair of free throws by Thaxton made it 19-8 Generals. LSUA kept the lead in that range for the rest of the period and took a 30-19 lead to the second quarter. The Generals led by as much as 14 points in the first half as a Thaxton three with just less than a minute before the half gave the Generals a 49-35 lead. LSUA led 51-38 at the break. Up 53-45 early in the second half, another Thaxton three just two minutes into the third quarter pushed the LSUA lead into double figures to stay for the remainder of the contest. The Generals led 77-61 at the end of the third period. Any hopes of a big comeback by Xavier was quickly dashed in the fourth quarter as the Generals opened the final quarter with an 18-2 run to push the lead out to its largest of the contest as Brittany Hall kicked the ball out to an open JaChristany Demouchet for a three that made the score 95-63 just more than halfway through the final ten minute period, sealing the contest in LSUA’s favor.

Coach’s Take:

“It doesn’t matter what the defense is doing when we’re playing like that,” said LSUA head coach Bob Austin. “The ball moved well, as shown by the 30 assists, and that led to a lot of open looks that we made tonight. And I can’t forget about our efforts on defense. The 14 steals led to a lot of easy lay-ups, and that really helped break the game open. That’s a very good, well coached Xavier team that we played today and our girls executed our plan very well. We have to take this momentum into next weekend, because it’s a pretty big weekend of conference games next week.”

Other Key Statistics:

Five of the six Generals who played in the game scored in double figures.

So. G Kelsey Thaxton hit six three pointers on her way to a career high 29 points in the contest.

Sr. G Brittany Hall added her first double-double of the season to her two previous triple-doubles. She finished the contest with 27 points, also a career high in points for Hall, to go with ten assists, and four steals.

Sr. G Kendriana Washington picked up her second double-double of the season with 14 points and ten rebounds.

Jr. G Jamaya Galloway was the third General with a double-double in the game, and was very close to being the second General ever to record a triple-double. She finished the contest with 11 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out eight assists in the win.

Fr. G JaChristany Demouchet finished the contest with ten points on four of six shooting, including two three-pointers.

So. F Ciera Daniels filled up the stat sheet with nine points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocked shots.

The Generals hits on an outstanding 56.5% (39/69) from the field in the contest, including 61.9% (13/21) from long range, and 64.7% (11/17) from the free throw line.

The Gold Nuggets hit on just 34.2% (27/79) from the field, 25.0% (6/24) from distance, and 65.2% (15/23) from the charity stripe.

Next Game:

The (RV) Generals (7-4, 4-0 RRAC) return to conference action for the remainder of the season, starting on Thursday night as LSUA heads to Austin, Texas for a date with Huston-Tillotson. Tip-off against the Rams (7-3, 4-0 RRAC) is set for 5:30 P.M. at Mary E. Branch Gymnasium.