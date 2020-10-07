GeauxBot, a virtual voter assistant has been created in partnership with IBM
BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is announcing the launch of
GeauxBot, a virtual voter assistant created in partnership with IBM. The IBM Watson Assistant
technology grants voters access to pertinent election information such as registration deadlines,
election dates, polling locations and hours. GeauxBot is an additional resource along with the
GeauxVote mobile app and GeauxVote.com, to quickly obtain the most accurate election
information available.
“I am excited about this new feature which will help answer voters’ questions 24/7,” Ardoin said.
“This is yet another way Louisiana is at the forefront of voter outreach and assistance”.
GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on the
secretary of state website. Voters may then follow the instructions below to utilize the feature:
Select the blue chat icon at the bottom right of the screen. A disclaimer will appear, please
read and indicate “I accept”.
Voters will then be able to choose a topic (Voter Registration, Absentee Voting, Early
Voting, Election Day Voting) or enter a specific question into the window.
GeauxBot will ask prompting questions related to the voter’s question and provide relevant
answers.
Should the voter have further questions, the Elections Division telephone hotline
800.883.2805 is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. . For more information about the Secretary of
State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.922.0900.