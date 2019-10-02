Gateway Adolescent Treatment Center

Central Louisiana Human Services District- Gateway is a 16-bed, licensed, residential substance use treatment center for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17. In addition, Red River Healthcare operates Red River Treatment Center for adults requiring substance use treatment. “Our mission is to provide a safe, therapeutic environment offering the latest in evidence-base clinical care for our clients and their families. We believe in holistic treatment of the mind, body, and spirit of those seeking recovery from the disease of addiction, and we are grateful to the CLHSD for its partnership and support of these vital services to the community,” said Ed Mury, Chief Executive Officer. Central Louisiana Human Services District (CLHSD) has partnered with Red River Healthcare to address state-wide concerns over the decrease in available services since the June closure of previous facilities. CLHSD and its partners have been committed to restoring this critical substance use treatment in the face of the national opioid crisis and prevalence of substance use disorders in Louisiana’s youth and adult populations. “We have worked diligently to return these services to our area and are proud to partner with Red River Healthcare to announce that both Gateway and Red River are open and accepting referrals for treatment in Central Louisiana,” said Rebecca Craig, CLHSD’s Interim Executive Director. For referrals or more information, please contact Red River and Gateway Treatment Centers at 318-441-5900