Thursday, January 25, 2024
Latest:
Sports News 

Gary Smith & DaKayla Howard Named LCU Student-Athletes Of The Week

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

INEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University athletics program recognizes men’s basketball’s Gary Smith and women’s basketball’s DaKayla Howard as this week’s LCU Student-Athletes of the Week. 

 

Smith, a junior guard from Prairieville, Louisiana, logged career-highs of 29 points and 11 free throws made (11-for-11) against Huston-Tillotson as well as a career-best four steals during the victory over OLLU. The 6-foot-2 Xavier (Louisiana) transfer put together 21.3 points, 3.3 assists, three rebounds plus 2.3 steals a night facing the Rams, Saints and Generals. 

 

Howard, a junior point guard from Monroe, Louisiana, set single-game career-highs in each of the points (15), field goals (6), three-pointers (2), and rebounds (8) categories vs. Our Lady of the Lake. The 5-foot-3 Neville High School alum averaged 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and a steal during the three contests since the last iteration. 

 

The Orange and Blue will try to clip the wings of the Texarkana Eagles on Thursday night before eyeing a pair of upsets when the (RV) women and #12 men from LSU Shreveport dock their boats in Pineville. 

 

Follow the men’s basketball program on Twitter/X (@LCU_MBSK) and Instagram (@LCU.MBB). 

 

Follow the women’s basketball program on Twitter/X (@LCU_WBB) and Instagram (@LCU.WBB).

Follow the Wildcats on Facebook (@LCUAthletics), Twitter/X (@LCU_Wildcats) and Instagram (@LCU_Wildcats).  

You May Also Like

LSUA Tennis Clinic

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Northwestern State scraps with Sam Houston State in loss to open SLC play

Jojuana Phillips

Louisiana Christian University Honors Freshman and Athletes at Convocation

Brandon Brown

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *