Gary Smith & DaKayla Howard Named LCU Student-Athletes Of The Week

INEVILLE, La. – The Louisiana Christian University athletics program recognizes men’s basketball’s Gary Smith and women’s basketball’s DaKayla Howard as this week’s LCU Student-Athletes of the Week.

Smith, a junior guard from Prairieville, Louisiana, logged career-highs of 29 points and 11 free throws made (11-for-11) against Huston-Tillotson as well as a career-best four steals during the victory over OLLU. The 6-foot-2 Xavier (Louisiana) transfer put together 21.3 points, 3.3 assists, three rebounds plus 2.3 steals a night facing the Rams, Saints and Generals.

Howard, a junior point guard from Monroe, Louisiana, set single-game career-highs in each of the points (15), field goals (6), three-pointers (2), and rebounds (8) categories vs. Our Lady of the Lake. The 5-foot-3 Neville High School alum averaged 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and a steal during the three contests since the last iteration.

The Orange and Blue will try to clip the wings of the Texarkana Eagles on Thursday night before eyeing a pair of upsets when the (RV) women and #12 men from LSU Shreveport dock their boats in Pineville.

