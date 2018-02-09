Garden District Yard Sale Day

Sat, Apr 7, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Alexandria Garden District

ALL Garden District residents who live from Bolton Avenue to Texas Avenue and Monroe Street to Lee Street & Masonic Avenue are encouraged to hold a yard sale ON THE SAME DAY, thus drawing many bargain shoppers to the area. Cost for participating homes is $15.

