Garden District Neighborhood Mardi Gras Block Party & Promenade Saturday, March 2nd

5th Annual “Second Lining for our Neighbors”

Garden District Neighborhood Mardi Gras Block Party & Promenade

SCHEDULE:

2 pm- YOGA on the Bricks by LUX Studios admission is a donation for Food Bank of Central Louisiana

3 pm- SECOND LINE to collect food/donations from neighbors and houses on the route with CENLA BRASS BAND. Meet us with your donation and join in! <Albert to Palm to White to Blythe to Albert!!!>

4 pm- ROD BARONET AND THE TRIGGER BAND admission to block party at Albert and 20th is a donation for the @Food Bank of Central Louisiana. FOOD TRUCKS AVAILABLE FOR FOOD AND BEVERAGES.

Every day many of our neighbors throughout Cenla go hungry, not knowing where their next meal will come from. The Garden District Neighborhood Foundation will be sponsoring a Mardi Gras Block Party ON 20TH STREET BETWEEN JACKSON & ALBERT on Saturday, March 2nd. Please dress in festive garb, decorate your bicycles/wagons/golf carts/lawnmowers/etc.

Bring your donations of non-perishable food items to be donated to the Central Louisiana Food Bank and enjoy Rod Baronet and the Trigger Band.

We invite all to help make a “food bank donation gumbo” for our neighbors and “pass a good time”!

For more information on this event please call Heather Matlock (318) 229-7613.