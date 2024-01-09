Garden District Neighborhood Foundation Presents 9th Annual Mardi Gras Block Party & Mutt Strut
ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA – Alexandria’s Garden District Neighborhood Foundation
(GDNF) is proud to announce this year’s Mardi Gras festivities featuring our famous Mutt
Strut, doggy costume contest, live entertainment, plus food and beverage food trucks. The
good times will roll on February 10th, 2024, starting at 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Albert and
20th streets.
After the Alexandria Mardi Gras Association (AMGA) Children’s Parade at 10:00 a.m., the
public is invited to continue the fun by promenading in our puppy parade and enjoying an
evening of live music with four-piece band Sound of Change. Registration for the Mutt Strut
begins at 2:00 p.m., costumes are judged right before the doggy parade rolls at 3:00 p.m.,
and the band will play from 4:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. The Foundation asks attendees to bring
canned goods as their “ticket,” so check out the details below.
Dogs and their owners can register for the costume contest and second line starting at 2:00
p.m. Enrollment costs $15 for the first dog and an additional $10 for each dog thereafter,
payable by cash, check, or Venmo. Get excited, because there will be prizes for the most
festive and unique costumes to be awarded by local celebrity judges. Food and bar truck
details are being finalized, but rest assured we will have delicious options to enjoy through
the band’s set. Bring pop-up chairs, a picnic blanket (weather permitting), and your dancing
shoes!
In true Garden District fashion, the Foundation asks attendees to bring along these canned
food items for the annual contribution to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. It’s things we
take for granted (items like peanut butter, baby food and formula, or essentials like olive oil
and spices) that make the difference for a family in need. Our community needs our
supporting acts of service now more than ever.
To learn more, check out the group’s Facebook page (@gardendistrictalexla) for event
updates. It is sure to be a hit and the Foundation can’t wait to see you there!