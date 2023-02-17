Garden District Neighborhood Foundation Connects Mardi Gras Community with Annual Mutt Strut

Mardi Gras season is starting, and the Garden District is getting ready to let the good times roll.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how the local community raises funds for a good cause.

For the past 8 years, the Garden District Neighborhood Foundation puts on a block party to start the Mardi Gras weekend.

President of the Garden District Neighborhood Foundation Tom Spencer says, “It builds and breathes friendships. We want people who don’t live in our Garden District to come and see what it’s about and maybe encourage people to want to be a part of that and purchase homes in our area.”

The foundation started to collect canned goods in a grocery cart for the hungry.

“We have a sampling of all walks of life, that live here and reside here, we have young, we have old, we have large houses and smaller houses and so it’s an eclectic mix that really creates a sense of community that we’re all one at this event.”

Last year, the Mutt Strut brought all the pets to enjoy the Mardi Gras event.

Mutt Strut Organizer Annie Collins says, “We added the Mutt Strut with great success, and everyone came out with their dogs, their costumes, their children, people in wagons, and we were just overjoyed with it.”

The Mutt Strut is a Mardi Gras-themed dog costume competition that benefits the Boudreaux’s Animal Rescue Krewe.

News Reporter Keisha Swafford says, “When going to the Mutt Strut party, make sure you bring your favorite mutt and a non-perishable food item to donate to the Food Bank.”

Collins says, “The event for Mutt Strutt, which is 15 dollars for the first entry, 20 dollars for the second entry, is used to offset any costs associated with this, that way it can be free for everyone.”

Participating in the Mardi Gras Block Party can help a dog find a home and feed the hungry.

The Mardi Gras Block Party is this Saturday, February 18th. Registration starts at 2:30 pm.