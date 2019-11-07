GAME OF THE WEEK PREVIEW: Marksville High

The Marksville Tigers have a big task this week.

Hosting the Caldwell Parish Spartans in hopes to secure that 3A district title.

“It’s a big game against Caldwell. Those guys got a pretty good program and its nice to able to play for our district championship in week 10 so its going to be an exciting game. Our guys are excited and ready to play and like I said this is the position you want to be in in week 10.”

What may be ironic is that Caldwell has the same exact record. Overall 8-1 and undefeated in the district as well at 3-0. So, they too have a lot on the line. Coach Dunbar emphasizes how defensive the Spartans are.

“That’s what they build they’re program around. Obviously just a great defense. They fly around to the ball. You can tell they’re obviously well coached on the defensive side of the football so we’re going to have to be able to be physical at the line of scrimmage, be able to win that battle at the line of scrimmage in order to be successful. On the flip side we have to be able to slow that quarterback down who does a really good job of throwing the football around. A couple of quality good receivers out there. So, we’ve got our work cut out for us for sure.”

What to expect from Marksville:

A well balanced offense. However, Dunbar says that the same defensive momentum in previous weeks must carry into this game.

“Obviously, offensively we need to remain balanced and that’s pretty much all season long. On the defensive side of the football, we need to carry on the momentum that we’ve created the last couple of weeks against (Menard and Jena). So, our defense is going to have to come and play because we play in a very physical bunch so we’re going to have to be able to out physical those guys.”

A position the Tigers haven’t been in since 2016, it will all come down to the battle at the line of scrimmage.