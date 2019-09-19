GAME OF THE WEEK: Peabody Magnet High

It’s the infamous homecoming week for the Warhorses as they prepare for the Northside Vikings out of Lafayette.

Head coach, Marvin Hall, says that a big adjustment for the team this season has been their attitudes and buying into the program of play.

“They bought into our philosophy of what we were trying to get accomplished and they worked really hard this summer so I’m proud of those guys.”

The Vikings, who are currently 0-2, hold a lot of school and on-field traditions as well.

Coach Hall credited their speed and athleticism.

“Well Northside is very athletic, they’re quick, they’re a good football club and we’re not taking them lightly.”

After finishing lastv season 1-9, following so and in previous years, Peabody has gained some doubts. The Warhorses have already turned things around and came out hard, now sitting at 0-2. A big part of this was the change in culture.

“I identified something that we needed to change was the culture of Peabody football so we’ve worked really hard on changing the culture and we’re not there yet but we’re getting there and working hard everyday.”

Star RB, Arthur Lavalais echoes Coach’s statement.

“It just fuels us everyday. After that 1-9 season, it was bad. We went back to the drawing board over the summer. We just been working hard and using that everyday. Coming with a chip on our shoulders.”

As mentioned before, Peabody has been known to have one of the biggest homecomings in the city. One would say it’s like the Super Bowl to them. But nonetheless, it’s the community’s support that helps keep this family going. Peabody alum and professional football star, Emmanuel Arceneaux, would attest to that.

“It all starts with the support at home. Whether it’s the parents, the fans coming out. Back your team and support your team because its a community. It starts with the students walking the halls to the teachers out there. Come support Peabody Warhorse football and you’ll see where it go from there. But all of these kids need support. Because you give somebody hope, it’s unbelievable the things they can do when they see somebody actually believe in them.”

The Warhorses host the Vikings this Saturday at 7pm.