GAME OF THE WEEK: Holy Savior Menard Eagles

The Menard Eagles are going up against an always tough 2A opponent in the Many Tigers.

The Eagles are currently on a hot-streak right now, winning the past three games after their week one loss to Caldwell Parish.

However, head coach, Chris Gatlin, says that they’re not preparing any different this week than usual. Instead, they’ll remain to keep the focus on themselves.

“We try to just focus on getting us better. Many is going to come in and be Many and we’ve got to come in and play very disciplined and not turn the ball over, control the football and stop their big plays. So that’s been our focus this week but as far as who we play, we don’t really change the way we prepare.”

The Tigers finished up last season at 15-2– holding a deep playoff run. However, this season so far hasn’t been so nice.

They’re currently 1-3, after picking up their first win of the season this past Friday against Red River.

Gatlin says that he knows Many football, he understands that they’ve lined up against some tough opponents and that they won’t take this current record for granted.

“Many is Many… and they’ve been there for a long time so they understand what winning football is. Coach (Jess) Curtis does a great job with his kids and I promise you they’re going to be motivated to play. I’m definitely not taking anything away from them and we’re not taking that record for granted because they are very talented, they’re very well coached and they’re going to come in here ready to play on Friday.”

Gatlin mentions that he knew earlier match-ups for them would be competitive. Lakeview was a very close win for them, 14-12. But, these match-ups would only help prepare them better for district play.

He says that the key to their success is simple. Discipline.

“You know our kids are playing with a lot of confidence right now. We’re healthy for the most part. Keeping people healthy, we’ve been able to not turn the ball over offensively and defensively, we’ve been able to keep people off the field. So, that the key to our success right now is hanging on to the football and playing good defense.”