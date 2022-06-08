Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Future Farmers of America Expo in Downtown Alexandria

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Farming and agribusiness students from across the state are gathering from June 6-9th for a series
of meetings and chapter events culminating in a party and fireworks show in Downtown
Alexandria. The convention is anticipating a record-breaking number of attendees with over
1,100 students currently registered and an additional 70 chapters expected to register for the
convention on-site. The expo will showcase over 60 agricultural and educational vendors.

