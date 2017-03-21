Fugitive Accused of Rape in UT Arrested in LA on Felony Warrant

Agents of the Natchitoches Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force and the United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force arrest a fugitive for a felony warrant and drug offense.

According to a Task Force Official, on 3/17/17 the USMS Violent Offender Task Force enlisted the aid of the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force in reference to the apprehension of a suspect named Dylan Worthen Brown. Brown was being sought by the Riverside Police Department located in Utah for the alleged rape of a 16 year old juvenile female. The USMS Violent Offender Task Force was provided a warrant from Riverdale Police Department for the arrest of Brown for the violent offense. Information was received by the USMS Violent Offender Task Force that Brown was confirmed to be frequenting the Red River and Natchitoches Parish areas.

The USMS Violent Offender Task Force along with NMJTDF Agents began a search for Brown early Friday morning searching all known locations Brown frequented. After an extensive search of several known locations, Brown was located at the residence in the 600 block of Bumgardner Road in Ashland. Brown was verbally mirandized and arrested for the continental extradition warrant through Riverdale PD. Agents also located suspected marijuana in the interior of Brown’s vehicle.

Brown was transported to NPDC, where he was booked for the active Riverside PD warrant and the charge of R.S. 40:966E Simple Possession of CDS Schedule I (Marijuana). Brown is being held without bond awaiting extradition by Riverside PD.