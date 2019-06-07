Ft. Polk soldier pleads guilty to 2018 homicide

Specialist Logan Kyle of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division was sentenced on June 4th.

According to court documents, Kyle strangled his wife, Shelena Kyle, in a bathtub at their home in October of 2018.

He then wrapped her body in a sheet, placed her body in the trunk of their family vehicle and drove to Lake Charles where his girlfriend, Sarah Parker, lived with her father and two children.

The couple then moved Shelena’s body to the trunk of parker’s vehicle, where they left her overnight.

Kyle and Parker were caught by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies the next day, before they were able to dispose of Shelena’s body, after the department received a tip about the murder.

Deputies discovered Shelena’s body in the trunk of parker’s vehicle during a search.

A military judge sentenced Kyle to be reduced to an E1 rank, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for life with the possibility of parole and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge.