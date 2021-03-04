Thursday, March 4, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

From CLEDA to Louisiana Central

Char Thomas 0 Comments

(Louisiana Central) – The Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance (CLEDA) announced on Friday the launch of Louisiana Central as a new brand for both the organization and region.

Pointing to thirty years of net population loss, Louisiana Central’s leaders want a new way of talking about and creating the region’s future.

“This new brand strategy gives us a point to rally for change. Along with our partners, we want to engage every parish and municipality throughout the region in open conversations of purpose, intent, and an authentic trajectory of success!” said, Larkin Simpson, Executive Vice President.

Louisiana Central is redoubling efforts to recruit and develop industry, support entrepreneurs, better link educational outcomes with job opportunities and implement Blue Sky initiatives with far-reaching consequences.

You May Also Like

Fatality on I-49

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Black Friday survival guide

Char Thomas

Red River Bank President Reappointed to LSU Board

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *