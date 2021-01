The surface low and the cold front has left the area. Rain/freezing precipitation has also exited the area. Clouds remain, as a result, temps only reached the low to mid-40s. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the mid-20s in the northern zones; near 30 to lower 30s to the south. With the temperatures dropping below freezing, black ice will form on wet surfaces. Take caution and allow extra time when traveling Tuesday morning.