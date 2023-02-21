Friday afternoon shooting on 3rd St., no victims were reported

Alexandria Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon on 3rd Street.

At approximately 06:31 PM, February 17th, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the convenience store located in the 2500 block of 3rd street, in reference to multiple gunshots being heard. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered the south side of the business had been struck numerous times by gunfire. Two vehicles, a 2018 Mercedes Benz and a 2020 Buick Enclave, had been struck also, while parked in the business’ parking lot.

Alexandria Police Crime Scene recovered over 40 cartridge casings from the area. No victims were reported and the suspects are unknown at this time.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.