Freshmen lead LSUA to road victory over Lyon

Batesville, AR—In a tight game with conference play right around the corner, the freshmen came through to give LSUA an 81-77 road victory against Lyon Tuesday afternoon.

With the Generals down by seven, Jakemin Abney scored six points in a 14-3 run to close the game. Abney’s six led the charge, as freshmen accounted for 12 of the 14 points.

“I’m proud of our guys overcoming the adversity we encountered today on the road,” LSUA Men’s Basketball Head Coach Larry Cordaro said.

“Their system is set up to where they are extremely patient and we did a good job of speeding them up with pressure forcing turnovers that got us into transition. We were able to make enough positive plays down the stretch to win another close game.”

LSUA (8-2) improved its win streak to seven, having not lost in nearly two months. The Generals are 4-0 in games decided by five points or fewer.

Abney, a freshman from Simsboro, scored on an acrobatic layup while being fouled to cut a deficit to two points, and followed that up with a 3-pointer from the left wing and a pair of free throws to put LSUA in front for good.

Following a timeout, fellow freshman Devonte Snow picked off the inbounds pass and coasted in for a layup to increase the advantage. Jevon Berry’s free throws iced the game on the next possession.

Lyon (0-2) played its second game of the season after not having played in 2020. The Scots lost both contests by four points against a pair of ranked foes, falling 74-70 to Talladega on Jan. 2.

The Generals began the game on fire, leading 21-10, and held Lyon to 2-of-9 shooting to begin.

Lyon cut it to three multiple times late in the first half before three straight triples by Casey Smith, Snow and Rodney Munson led the Generals to an 8-point halftime advantage.

Munson buried two shots from deep en route to pouring in 16 on 6-of-10 shooting.

Overall, LSUA shot 57 percent on 16-of-28 in the first half, including going 6-of-7 from deep. Despite shooting 39 percent in the opening 20 minutes, Lyon kept it close by going 18-of-24 from the free throw line.

A 10-0 run by Lyon early in the second half gave the Scots a 52-49 lead, its first advantage since early in the game. During the run, Winston Pace scored four of his game-high 20 points.

The game was back-and-forth before Lyon jumped out to a 74-67 lead before the freshmen took over down the stretch for LSUA.

In addition to his 17 points, Abney grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists. Jevon Berry and Joe Lewis also finished in double figures, dropping in 12 and 10, respectively. Berry also finished with four steals.

Nashaun Ellis scored five points and led or tied for the team leadin rebounds (6), steals (4) and blocks (1).

The Generals overcame Lyon’s 30 makes from the free throw line. The Scots made at least 30 free throws and attempted at least 40 in both contests.

LSUA heads back home on Sunday for a matchup against Southwestern Adventist to make up for a postponement from last month. The Generals begin conference play on Jan. 14 against Jarvis Christian.