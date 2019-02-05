Free Workshop Concerning Estate Planning

Join Walker Law Group, Tuesday, February 26th at 10AM and 6PM for the Three Steps to Estate Planning – Presented by Jared G. Price.

To register for the workshop, please call 318-445-4516 or visit www.gregwalkerlaw.eventbrite.com to reserve a seat.

This will be a free informational workshop regarding wills and successions, how to protect your assets and qualify for long term care Medicaid, design an effective estate plan, and how to utilize a trust for asset protection.

Both sessions will be at the Westside Regional Library – 5416 Provine Place, Alexandria, Louisiana