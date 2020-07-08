Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Free Summer Lunch Program

The City of Alexandria is making sure every child has the chance to receive a meal.  Meals will be distributed at 4 different locations for the rest of the month. This is an extension of the Rapides Parish School Board Feeding Program. Organizer tells people to come out.

“This is a free meal and a great opportunity to take advantage of. It is first come first serve as far as materials and food that we have . We want everybody to come out get the meals, bring their kids. If they’re not able to bring their kids, we can help them out with that as well.” – Sakena Cannon

 

LOCATIONS :

Frank O. Hunter Gym , 2301 Willow Glen River Road

Alexandria Youth and Teen Center , 1801 Sylvester Street

Throne of Grace Church of God in Christ , 78 Prospect Street

Bolton Community Center , 315 Bolton Avenue

 

TIMES:  Meals will be offered from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM while they last Monday-Fridays.

 

The Summer Feeding Program ends on July 31st.

