Free Smoke Detector Program
The Alexandria Fire Department in conjunction with local business grants installs free smoke detectors for the residents of the City of Alexandria. In addition, if the nine (9) volt battery in your smoke detector needs to be replaced the Alexandria Fire Department install batteries as well.
Fire Safety Tips
- Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, especially near sleeping areas and in stairwells leading to occupied areas of the home.
- Test and clean smoke alarms monthly, ensuring that each has a working battery and that dust and grease are removed. Change smoke alarm batteries in the fall and spring when you change your clocks for daylight savings time.
- Keep fire extinguishers handy and know how to use them.
- Keep emergency numbers near every telephone.
- Don’t overload electrical circuits and don’t plug in appliances with frayed or worn out cords.
- Set water heater at 130 degrees or lower to reduce the risk of scald burns.
- When cooking, turn pan handles inward, out of children’s reach and don’t leave the stove unattended.
- Keep curtains or other flammable objects away from stoves.
- Ensure windows open easily for use as possible escape routes.
- 1Keep an escape ladder on hand.
- Map out, review and regularly practice an escape plan. Identify two escape routes from each room. Choose a central meeting place outside the home.
- Sleep with bedroom doors closed to prevent fire from spreading. Never smoke in bed.
- Store matches and lighters out of the reach of small children.
- Have your chimney and heating system inspected annually.
- Store paint, thinners and other flammables in original containers, away from heat, sparks or flame.
