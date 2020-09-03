Free “Pop-up” Laundry services

Tide Loads of Hope is responding to Hurricane Laura by activating free “pop-up” laundromat services in the Alexandria/Pineville community. Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 2, three locations will serve families impacted by the storm. Procter & Gamble will provide Tide detergent and the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce will provide volunteers.

The participating locations are:

Top Spin

· 801 Bolton Ave., Alexandria, LA 71301 – Opens at 8:30 a.m.

Maytag Fresh & Clean Laundromat

· 721 MacArthur Drive, Alexandria, LA 71303 – Opens at 7:00 a.m.

Washland

· 2651 Hwy. 28 East, Pineville, LA 71360 – Opens at 7:00 a.m.

The Tide team believes in the power of clean and in times of crisis, hope can come from the look, smell and feel of clean clothes.

Tide Loads of Hope was created in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Since 2005, Tide has helped renew hope for more than 48,000 families across the country affected by natural disasters.

Tide will take extra safety precautions at the pop-up locations. This includes extra PPE, sanitation items, signage and enhanced social distancing protocols