Free IHOP Pancakes for blood donors

ALEXANDRIA, LA – Pancakes go great with saving lives! LifeShare Blood Center is partnering with local

IHOP® restaurants to thank donors for answering the call to donate blood. Donors will receive a certificate for

a free short stack of IHOP buttermilk pancakes, and a LifeShare donor t-shirt, when donating blood Monday,

March 7th – Friday, March 18th, at the Alexandria LifeShare donor center, or at any mobile blood drive.

The blood LifeShare supplies to area hospitals helps treat patients who are undergoing treatment for cancer,

heart disease, and blood disorders.

At a time when many companies are cutting back their investments into communities, LifeShare is grateful to

partner with IHOP in demonstrating their sincere commitment to increasing the community blood supply which

means more delicious pancakes for blood donors.

“We are very excited to partner with LifeShare Blood Center to help save lives in our shared communities. It’s

our privilege to be able to provide a special ‘IHOP Thank You’ to those who donate blood during the ‘Give

Blood, Get Pancakes’ campaign,” said Mark B. Williams, IHOP’s SW Region Marketing Manager.

Donors are encouraged to schedule a donation appointment at the LifeShare Alexandria Blood Center located

at 2051 North Mall Drive in Alexandria, March 7th – March 18th to receive a certificate for a free short stack of

IHOP buttermilk pancakes, and a LifeShare t-shirt. To schedule an appointment please visit:

www.lifeshare.org/IHOP