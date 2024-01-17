Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Free Health Screenings & Affordable Immunizations at Walmart Wellness Day

Walmart invites Alexandria area residents to get a healthy start to the new year with the first Wellness Day of 2024, happening this Saturday, January 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like COVID-19, flu, RSV, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and more at pharmacies nationwide.

 Additionally, in-store giveaways and demos of nutrition, lifestyle and wellness products are available at select stores.

To Find A Store: https://www.walmart.com/cp/5523094

