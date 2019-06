Join the British Brass Band of Louisiana on a musical holiday as they perform “Musical Postcards” from Rome, Scotland, New Zealand, Niagara Falls and more. John Caputo conducts and solos on euphonium, Michael Scarlato is featured cornet soloist. The British Brass Band of Louisiana brings together some of the finest brass and percussion musicians from the Arklatex region to perform challenging and exciting brass band music. Concert is FREE.