Free Colorectal Screening Kits

- Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will have their “Prevention on the Go” screening van in Jonesville this weekend.
- The screenings will be on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. – 2p.m. in the Greater Saint Mary Baptist Church parking lot located at 606 Pollard Avenue in Jonesville.
- At this screening event, the Cancer Center is providing easy-to-use, free take-home kits that are not colonoscopies, but do screen for colon cancer.
- Men and women age 50 and older who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months are eligible to receive these kits.
- They will also be giving out produce boxes to the first 30 participants who stop by.
- Call to register: (318) 414-9758
https://youtu.be/MuiO2dBHuNo