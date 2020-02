Thurs., March 12 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Youth and Teen Center located at 1801 Sylvester St.

This is a free event hosted by the City of Alexandria and LSUA.

Open to all students and remember all High School Juniors will take the state – wide ACT on March 17.

For more information: admissions@lsua.edu or (318)473-6417

https://www.facebook.com/events/856264991491159/