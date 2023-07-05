Fourth of July in Marksville celebrated with music, dancing, and eating competitions

The Avoyelles Arts and Music Festival is one of a kind, says Brett Dauzat.

“Man, we start from daylight, and we don’t stop till it’s dark, man. We out here to have fun, and we’re just one of a kind, Cajun style brother. “

The Louisiana style music comes first before the main course, the festival eating competitions. From cherry pie to watermelon, the eating competitions bring out the competitive side in people says Zoe Traore.

“I just have the determination because I really want to win. And I like beating other people because I’m very competitive.”

Even youngsters like Pierce Ferguson get in on the messy action, for him winning comes at a cost.

“It’s just hard, my stomach hurts now.”

Friendly competition on the fourth is nice, but the cash prize is an added bonus says Traore.

“I just focus on getting the money because currently I have like $3 in my bank account”

Even if eating cherry pie or watermelon isn’t your style, the music and festivities still provide an enjoyable experience, says Overton Jones.

“Aye, I can’t eat it myself. But I can dance”

When you boil down all the music, dancing, eating, and festivities it’s all because of one thing this Fourth of July says Dauzat.

“It means freedom, man. I mean, we from Avoyelles Parish from into a lot, we into a lot of festivities and all of families get together and we enjoy ourselves.”