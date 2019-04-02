Fourth candidate enters the race for Rapides Parish Sheriff

Former Rapides Parish School Resource Officer, Dennis Dezendorf, has announced that he’s retiring from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after 17 years to run for Sheriff.

Dezendorf has 37 years of law enforcement experience.

He’s also an Army veteran, has worked in probation and parole in North Louisiana, spent time with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and worked for the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office in the jail before becoming a School Resource Officer.

The other three candidates that have publicly announced their campaigns are Clay Brister, Ronnie Sellers and Mark Woods.