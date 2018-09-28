Four Troopers Injured as a Result of a High Speed Pursuit. Four Louisiana State Police Troopers were injured, after a juvenile subject attempted to evade and flee from them.

Prior to the pursuit, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a Trooper stopped a gray Nissan Altima northbound on LA Hwy 1, at Airbase Road for traffic violations. The Trooper then asked the driver, later identified as Torie Lewis (B/M 18 yrs) of Alexandria, LA, to exit the vehicle. The driver complied and stepped to the rear of the Nissan where the Trooper and Lewis began talking. It is at this point that one of the two juvenile passengers repositioned himself as the driver and sped off.

After speeding off from the initial traffic stop, the juvenile driver began traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1, at speeds in excess of 100 mph. As the Nissan approached the Alexandria city limits, other Troopers joined the pursuit. The juvenile driver continued to refuse to stop for Troopers as the pursuit approached Rapides Avenue. Then, the Nissan collided with several LSP vehicles, before becoming disabled on Rapides Avenue, where the two juveniles were taken into custody.

Subjects arrested

Torie Lewis (B/M 18 yrs) Alexandria, LA (1st driver)

Juvenile #1 (B/M 17 yrs) Alexandria, LA (2nd driver)

Juvenile #2 (B/M 17 yrs) Alexandria, LA (passenger)

All three subjects were booked into the Rapides Parish Jail.