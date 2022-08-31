Four drowning victims recovered from the Sabine River

The victim was found between 8:30 and 8:40 yesterday morning.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office located the fourth victim, a young boy, from the waters of the Sabine River.

Press Release:

August 28th, 6:30 pm

Sheriff Mark Herford identifies three of the victims located on the Sabine River.

Troy M. McCollough of the Junction community, Kelly Bailey of Hornbeck, and Austin Scott of DeRidder have been found in the waters of the Sabine River.

The search for the fourth victim continues. Out of respect for the family of the missing juvenile, the Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing his identity.

“These three men tragically lost their lives trying to rescue a young boy. They are heroes and should be remembered that way. My deepest condolences and my prayers are with the families of all those involved.” says Sheriff Herford