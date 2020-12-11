Four Cenla teams remain heading into the quarterfinals [VIDEO]

The Tioga Indians are seeking the upset over the Warren Easton Eagles tomorrow after topping the North Desoto Griffins, 27-20.

Head coach, Kevin Cook, says they know they’re the underdogs in the fight… and that’s the way they like it.

“We wouldn’t have it any other way, that’s the way we like it. The one thing I’ve always said about this particular team is, as frustrating as it is as a football in some ways because, they’re only interested in games that they’re not supposed to win. They really get excited about being the underdogs, for lack of better words. The kids have a chip on their shoulder about it and they’ve been that way for a couple of years now as they’ve gotten a little older, and they’ll be that way this week.”

With an electric offense, averaging about 36 points per game, Cook says the defense is what’s mostly keeping them in the game. He says that if they weren’t playing at the high level that they’ve been playing, they may have more than one loss on the season.

Tioga will be on the road at Warren Easton, Friday, 7 p.m.

The Jena Giants made history last week with an upset win over Sumner Jewel, 8-0.

This win marks the 7th playoff win for the Giants and the second time in school history that Jena won two playoff games in a single season.

The Giants defense held Sumner’s offense to only 43 yards total offense on 27 total plays.

“They were hungry, man. The kids played so hard and it was one of the best efforts I’ve ever been apart of as far as what our kids did and I couldn’t be more proud of them. Our defensive line played so well, our linebackers stepped up because we were definitely out-manned at the skill position as far as speed goes and our kids really understood what they were trying to do and flew around and made awesome plays.”

Roark bluntly says that Lake Charles College Prep is “really good.”

He says that their offense is what impresses him the most with the different packages they offer and that anybody who has the ball for them could pose as a threat.

Jena hosts LCCP tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Two forfeits later and the Many Tigers are slated to travel to Amite.

Of course the Tigers are itching to see the field, but the upside to their time off has been the chance to watch their opponent from afar, staying healthy, and having more time to simply get better.

Head coach, Jess Curtis, says it doesn’t matter who they play and where they play. They’re just excited to have the chance to play.

“We’re excited about the match-up. Amite is a good program. We’ve both been on the same trajectory the past couple of years but its crazy, we’ve both been on different brackets every year. Just talking to their coach, and their principal talking to our principle, they’re excited to play us and we’re excited to face off against them. It’s two programs that their goal is to win state every year so I think it’s going to be a great match-up.”

Many will play at Amite, tomorrow, at 7 p.m.