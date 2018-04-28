Four Bunkie Residents Arrested in Burglary Investigation

Press Release – According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson, three Bunkie residents were arrested for their alleged involvement in the Burglary of a Bunkie home in April.

Investigators developed information which led to the arrest of Arturo Valdez, Adaline Redmond and Damon Rodriguez all of Bunkie. Investigators recovered power tools, electronics, jewelry and clothing stolen from the home.

During the course of the investigation deputies also arrested Jacob Madrigal of Bunkie on warrants charging him with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Madrigal was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit through a Bunkie neighborhood. All arrested subjects were booked into the AP.S.O. DC #1 on the following charges.

Arturo Valdez

Age 28

Address: 117 Tilley’s Lane, Bunkie LA 71322

Charges: Fail to Appear, Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Burglary

Bond: $60,000.00

Adaline Redmond

Age 27

Address: 117 Tilley’s Lane, Bunkie LA 71322

Charges: Fail to Appear (3 Counts), Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Burglary

Bond: $60,000.00

Damon Rodriguez

Age 36

Address: 804 South West Main Street, Bunkie LA 71322

Charges: Fail to Appear (2 counts), Theft, Criminal Trespass, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Accessory after the fact, Aggravated Burglary, Possession of stolen things

Bond: $65,000.00

Jacob Madrigal

Age 35

Address: 611 Rose Street, Bunkie LA 71322

Charges: Fail to Appear, Probation / Parole Violation, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender (2 counts)

Bond: $20,000.00.