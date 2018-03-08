Local Headlines 

Four Arrests for Burglary in Pineville

Martin Wesley Whatley
Yolanda Lee Royal

Press Release – On February 20th, 2018, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 600 block of Washboard Rd. Pineville, LA.  Sheriff’s Detectives also responded and began their investigation.  One of the larger items taken was a red and white dirt bike motorcycle. During the investigation, detectives located the dirt bike in the 900 block of Philadelphia Rd. 

A search warrant was conducted at the residence of Martin Whatley on Philadelphia Rd. and arrest warrants were obtained for Whatley for possession of stolen things < $300.  Further investigation by detectives lead to other suspects in the burglary identified as Tina Whatley, Raymond Green, and Yolanda Royal. 

Raymond John Ernest Green
Tina Louise Whatley

Detectives were able to locate all three subjects at a residence on Lions Club Road Pineville, LA and through their continued investigation, detectives were able to gather enough evidence to establish probable cause to affect an arrest on all three suspects for  Simple Burglary. 

All four suspects were placed under arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.  Martin Wesley Whatley was released on a $850.00 bond.  Tina Whatley remains in jail on a $10,000.00 bond.  Green remains in jail on a $5000.00 bond.  Royal remains in jail on a $10,000.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible. 

 

Arrestee:             Martin Wesley Whatley, 40, Pineville, LA

Charges:              possession of stolen things < $300

 

Arrestee:             Tina Louise Whatley, 34, Dry Prong, LA

Charges:              Simple Burglary

 

Arrestee:             Raymond John Earnest Green, 23, Pineville, LA

Charges:              Simple Burglary

 

Arrestee:             Yolanda Lee Royal, 42, Alexandria, LA

Charge:                Simple Burglary

 

