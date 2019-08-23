Four arrested in Grant for methamphetamine, other charges

Four individuals have been arrested by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office for methamphetamine and other charges.

They’re 60-year-old Andrew Halko, 35-year-old Brandie Comeaux, 27-year-old Preston Cockerham and 42-year-old James Knapp.

Charges:

Andrew Halko- possession of methamphetamine

Brandie Comeaux- possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation

Preston Cockerham- possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation

James Knapp- possession of methamphetamine and a contempt of court warrant