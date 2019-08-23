Friday, August 23, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Four arrested in Grant for methamphetamine, other charges

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Four individuals have been arrested by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office for methamphetamine and other charges.

They’re 60-year-old Andrew Halko, 35-year-old Brandie Comeaux, 27-year-old Preston Cockerham and 42-year-old James Knapp.

Charges:

Andrew Halko- possession of methamphetamine

Brandie Comeaux- possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation

Preston Cockerham- possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation

James Knapp- possession of methamphetamine and a contempt of court warrant

You May Also Like

Report: LA Has 3rd Highest Bicycle Death Rate

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Report: LA Has 3rd Highest Bicycle Death Rate

Convicted Felon Booked for Firearm Possession

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Convicted Felon Booked for Firearm Possession

State 4-H officers elected during 4-H University

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on State 4-H officers elected during 4-H University

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

July 24th Update - Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV