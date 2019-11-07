Thursday, November 7, 2019
Four arrested by Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested four individuals in separate incidents.

 

Ashley DuBois, 37, of Verda: identity theft, theft and bank fraud.

Jerry Nugent, 57, of Dry Prong: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons and possession of illegally transferred weapons.

Jyheim Brown, 18, of Colfax: possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jesse Peterson, 49, of Pollock: two counts of theft and criminal trespassing.

