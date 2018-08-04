Four Arrested and Charged with Burglary

Press Release – On July 16th, 2018, deputies responded to the 300 block of North Bayou Rapides Road in reference to a burglary. Prior to the initial responding deputy’s arrival, he was advised by Sheriff’s dispatch that the suspect had fled the scene and the complainant was now following the suspect vehicle. With the complainants description and direction of travel, deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop with the suspect vehicle on Messina Road near the intersection of LA 28 West. The driver of the vehicle was identified as John Anthony Dubois and the other two occupants were identified as Devin Marie Dubois and Casey Michaels Cook. All three subjects were detained pending further investigation. According to initial reports, the complainant stated when he pulled into the driveway of a family members residence, he saw one of the suspects walking towards the suspect vehicle with a leaf blower and weed eater in his hands. When confronted the suspect stated he was “looking for a friend”. When the complainant instructed the suspect to stay there until he could verify some things with the family member, the suspect dropped the items, jumped into the suspect vehicle and fled, hitting a black utility trailer with his vehicle as he left.

Deputies placed all three suspects under arrest and they were transported to Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked on various charges. John Dubois was arrested for Theft < $750, Criminal Trespassing, Criminal Conspiracy, Hit and Run Driving and Driving Under Suspension/ Revocation. Devin Dubois was arrested for contempt of court and Casey Cook was arrested on a Grant Parish warrant.

On July 17th, 2018, detectives from the Glenmora Substation were assigned the case as a follow up investigation. During their investigation, detectives developed further sufficient probable cause to obtain more charges on the trio. Additional arrest warrants were then obtained for all three subjects for Theft <$750, Criminal Trespassing and Criminal Conspiracy. Devin Dubois was re-arrested and re-booked as she was still in RPSO custody. She was released on July 28th on a $3,000.00 bond. Cook, who was arrested on Grant Parish charges, was already transported and is currently incarcerated in Grant Parish Correctional Center. A hold has been placed on him for the Rapides charges and he will be arrested upon his return to Rapides Parish.

As detectives continued their investigation, they received information in reference to another burglary they were investigating which occurred in the 600 block of LA 461 in the Calcasieu Community. In the course of their investigation, detectives were able to develop John Dubois and Jesse James Baxley Moreau as suspects in that burglary. Through their findings, detectives were able to secure arrest warrants on both suspects for three counts Aggravated Burglary and one count Simple Burglary. On July 19th, John Dubois was re-arrested and booked on the new charges and remains in jail on a $61, 100.00 bond. Moreau was arrested and also remains in jail on a $55,000.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

“Here is another example of an alert citizen helping solve this crime, which lead to other daytime burglaries being solved” said Sheriff William Earl Hilton. “While we do not encourage citizens to confront criminal suspects, being a good witness and giving us a good description is very important. If you see something, say something.”

Arrestee: John Anthony Dubois, 19, Calcasieu, LA

Charge(s): 3 counts Aggravated Burglary, Simple Burglary, Theft < $750, Criminal Trespassing, Criminal Conspiracy, Hit and Run Driving, Driving Under Suspension/ Revocation

Arrestee: Devin Marie Dubois, 23, Hineston, LA

Charge(s): Contempt of Court, Theft < $750, Criminal Trespassing, Criminal Conspiracy

Arrestee: Casey Michaels Cook, 22, Hineston, LA

Charge(s): Louisiana Fugitive-Grant Parish Warrant; RPSO charges pending

Arrestee: Jesse James Baxley Moreau, 20, Dry Prong, LA

Charge(s): 3 counts Aggravated Burglary, Simple Burglary