Detectives Find Stolen Car and Motorcycle at a Pineville Home

Press Release – On June 26th, 2017, detectives from the Tioga and Deville Sub-Stations were assisting the Pineville Police Department with the service of a search warrant, home of Patrick Brown.

Brown was not at the residence but while at the residence, Detectives located at 2016 Harley Davidson Motorcycle which was reported stolen from the Baton Rouge area. The motorcycle was seized and removed from the residence. During further investigation, Detectives also learned that there was a small Toyota passenger car taken from the same Baton Rouge area location as the motorcycle was taken from.

Detectives continued their investigation throughout the day and later made contact with Brown in the Cotile area, hiding in the woods. Near where Brown was located detectives located the small Toyota car abandoned. This car was also reported stolen to authorities in the Baton Rouge area and it was seized by Sheriff’s detectives.

Brown was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for possession of stolen things and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Brown remains in jail on a $100,000.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation into this incident is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Arrestee: Patrick Allen Brown, 34, Pineville, LA

Charges: Possession of Stolen Things, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle