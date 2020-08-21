Foster Closet in Central Louisiana receives Grant

Fostering Families: Mentor-ship and Support for Foster Families in Central Louisiana funded by$100,000 Blue Cross Grant

Alexandria, Louisiana –Fostering Community announced today that they will begin a Foster Parent Mentor Program and increase support for children in foster care and their families thanks to a $100,000 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation.Established in 2018, Fostering Community improves the lives of children impacted by foster care through advocacy, resources, and support.

There are over 400 children in foster care across the Alexandria region. Fostering Community’s programs recruit, support and equip foster families; support caseworkers, and meet the unmet needs of children entering foster care by providing first night supplies and ongoing resources at The Foster Care Closet.

Fostering Community is thankful to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation for their generosity and support.

The funds will allow us to develop and implement a mentor-ship program utilizing experienced foster families as mentors for new foster families on their foster care journey.

The funds will also allow us to expand current programs and increase essential resources, education, and support to foster families.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation works each day to improve the health and lives of Louisianians by empowering everyday people to do extraordinary good. By building and funding coalitions of friends, families and neighbors, the Foundation hopes to build a healthier Louisiana, particularly for its children.

The Foundation is funded solely by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, but is a separate501(c)(3) nonprofit entity.

For more information, please contact: Andria Fontenot Executive Director at Andria@FosteringCommunity.org