Fortified Homes Grant Program Allows Homeowners to Strengthen Roofs

A new program approved by the Louisiana legislature will allow homeowners to receive money to retrofit their roofs to make them stronger in the face of future hurricanes. ABC News’ Joel Massey has more on the program.

The Fortified Homes grant program received 30 million dollars in funding and could be taking applications by October for Louisiana homeowners to strengthen the quality of their roof construction. The program will allow homeowners to receive as much as 10 thousand dollars to retrofit their roofs to the fortified standard.

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said keeping the roof intact significantly reduces damage.

“Everyone recognizes that if you can keep the roof in place and intact then the damage, the claim will be minimized significantly. I’d say 90 percent if the roof is left in place but if the roof comes off or is made vulnerable to leaking than everything inside gets wet.”

The program mirrors Alabama’s efforts where more than 35 thousand homes have been built or upgraded to the fortified standard. Donelon says that state has seen significant savings in insurance cost.

“So there’s a savings on behalf of the policyholder on average in Alabama 20 percent savings and in addition to that makes our market much more attractive.”