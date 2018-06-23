Fort Polk Youth Camps

DeRIDDER, La. – School is out for the summer, and with this comes activities to get kids and teens active and engaged throughout the hot Louisiana days.

Organizations at Fort Polk, Leesville and DeRidder are hosting summer day and overnight camps for youth throughout the summer. Camps vary in focus from culinary training and exploring nature to leadership and more.

Here are some of the camps available this summer:

Vernon Parish

* Fort Polk Child and Youth Services School Age Center: The center, located at 6125 University Parkway (Hwy 467), bldg 260, will host weekly summer camps from now through Aug. 10. All children must be military dependents registered with CYS to participate. The camps are open to children in grades 1-5 (2017-2018 school year), and include:

– Community and Career (June 18-22): Children will unite with everyday heroes on the installation, touring the Fort Polk firehouse, meeting with military policemen and reading to homeless animals at the local animal shelter.

– STEAM (June 25-29): This week will be all about science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

– Wet and Wild (July 2-6): Kids will have fun in the sun with water balloons, water hoses and more water fun.

– Time Travelers (July 9-13): Children will have a chance to go back in time to explore different eras.

– All Around the World (July 16-20): Campers will travel the world through different multicultural activities.

– Fun in the Sun (July 23-27): Kids will embrace the Louisiana heat with a day full of creative water activities, including water balloon dodgeball.

– SAC’s Got Talent (July 30-Aug. 3): This is an opportunity for children to showcase their talents and abilities.

– Back to School (Aug. 6-10): Campers will bid adieu to the summer with a day of team building activities and friendship bracelet crafts to remember their new friends from camp.

For more information or to register, call 337-531-2149 or 337-531-1954.

* Fort Polk CYS Youth Sports Camps: These camps include everything from basketball and gymnastics to zombie apocalypse training and survival camp. Youth must be registered with CYS, and have a current physical on file to participate. The full list of camps available is attached. For more information or to register, call 337-531-1955.

* Youth Leadership Camp: Campers will embark on a week focused on leadership, adventure and teamwork. There will be two sessions: Camp is from July 31-Aug. 3 for grades 6-12 at North Toledo Bend State Park. Registration is open through June 20. The fee is $100, and registration takes place at Parent Central Services, located at 6880 Radio Road, bldg 400. All participants must be registered with CYS, and have a current sports physical. For more information, call 337-531-6004.

* Louisiana Lions Camp: The Lions Clubs of Louisiana offer the Louisiana Lions Camp in Anacoco, Louisiana, for youth with special needs, diabetes or pulmonary disorders. The camp is free for qualifying children, and parents must submit applications for their children to attend. For more information, and a full list of camp sessions, visit www.lionscamp.org or call 337-239-6567.

Beauregard Parish

* BeauCARE: Camp Wake Zone, presented by BeauCARE Aquatics, takes place July 2,3,5 and 6 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the West Park Pool in DeRidder, Louisiana. Daily activities include challenges, achievement rewards, water safety educations, stroke improvement and recreational swim time. Registration is open through June 30 at the West Park Pool. The cost is $20 per child per day or $75 for all four days. Discounts are available for additional children in household. For more information, call 337-462-2273.

* NEXT UP Football Camp (June 26-27): The camp, hosted by Deshazor Everett of the NFL Washington Redskins, takes place at DeRidder High School. The fee is $50. Register at www.eventbrite.com.

* SOWELA camps: SOWELA is hosting culinary and business career skills camps for youth this summer. The camps include:

– Kids in the Kitchen (June 25-29): This a fun, age-appropriate and educational camp for younger cooks in grades 1-4. Campers will cook and prepare breakfast and lunch. The cost is $200

– Á La Carte (July 9-13): Students ages 13-16 will learn how a restaurant works from the front to the back of the house. The cost is $200.

– Grandparent and Me Camp (July 16-18): Create special memories between grandparents and grandkids with this camp geared toward kids in 1-8 grade and their grandparents. The cost is $120.

For more information or to register, call (337) 531-6964 or visit https://www.sowela.edu/news-events/special-events/summer-camps/.

* Lady Dragon Softball Camp (June 18-20): The camp is open to kids in PreK-8th grade, and teaches the fundamentals of softball, including throwing, hitting, sliding and base running. The cost is $50 per child, and $40 for each additional child in the household. Awards will be presented by age group at a ceremony on the last day of camp. For more information, call (337) 463-3266, ext. 10321, or 225-276-4272.