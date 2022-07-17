Fort Polk Hosts Change of Command Ceremony

Every two years, the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk hosts a Change of Command Ceremony to welcome in the new Commanding General.

Brigadier General David S. Doyle relinquished command to Brigadier General David W. Gardner.

Relinquishing his command is a bittersweet moment for General David Doyle.

A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commanding officer to another.

Soldiers performed the passing of colors to ensure that the unit and its soldiers is never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.

It also signifies the allegiance of soldiers to their unit’s commander.

He and his wife Renee have invested into various local initiatives and development projects.

General Doyle earned the legion merit award for outstanding services and achievements.

His wife Renee Doyle earned the meritorious public service medal.

Doyle says he has cultivated relationships that will last past his term.

Brigadier General Doyle has left his mark on the community in a positive way.

Logan Morris is proud of all his accomplishments.

He is grateful for all he has done for Fort Polk.

General David Doyle will work as chief of staff At U.S. Central Command in Tampa, Florida.